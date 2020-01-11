Chhapaak: Ranveer Singh tightly hugs Laxmi Agarwal as they pose for PHOTO; Latter tags the actor as the ‘best'

Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey is directed by Meghna Gulzar and the film witnessed box office with Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

A day before the release of Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, , , and their respective families were papped at the special screening of the film that took place in Mumbai. At the screening, Deepika turned up the heat in a blue shimmering sari and smokey eye makeup and hubby Ranveer Singh looked dapper in a double-breasted suit with retro glasses and amidst all the screening photos, today, we got our hands on a photo of Ranveer Singh posing with Laxmi Agarwal. Thanks to Laxmi Agarwal, she posted a photo on social media wherein Ranveer is seen tightly hugging her and alongside the photo, Laxmi wrote, “It's a cute picture with u you are the best @RanveerOfficial Movie dekhane ke baad ke Moment..”

During a recent interview, Deepika Padukone opened up shooting for Chhapaak in New Delhi and how it was a liberating experience for her as people didn’t recognize her in the prosthetics. Deepika had said that it was so liberating because people did not recognize her and anywhere the cast was shooting, she could go without being recognized. “People would look at me, they were curious about my face but did not recognize me,. Some people were like, is it her, is it not her. It was liberating because it has been a while since I have been able to just go out like that,” shared Deepika.

Chhapaak has hit the screens but sadly, the film has landed itself in trouble as Laxmi Agarwal’s lawyer, Aparna Bhat has decided to take legal action against the makers for omitting to mention her name in the film. In a detailed Facebook post, Laxmi’s lawyer, Aparna shared that she is deeply disturbed by the fact that her name has not been mentioned or any credit hasn’t been given to her in Chhapaak. Chhapaak clashed at the box office with , Kajol and ’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

