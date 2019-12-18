Chhapaak Song Nok Jhok Out: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey's heartwarming chemistry is to die for

Deepika Padukone & Vikrant Massey's song Nok Jhok from Chhapaak is all things love. The track shows the beautiful transformation of Malti and Amol's friendship into love.

will soon be seen on the screen narrating the story of an acid attack survivor, Malti in her upcoming film Chhapaak. The film is based on the true story of a real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Chhapaak aims to show her struggle, pain, and agony. Right from the time when the acid attack was poured on her, it not only scarred her face but also her self confidence. From reaching the hospital to her medical treatment, court proceedings, the self-loathing, unpleasant reaction from the society, self-acceptance, moving on, justice, the film shows the journey of the iron-willed survivor.

Chhapaak also stars Vikrant Massey in a key role. Inspired by Alok Dixit, the actor plays Amol in the film. He is a social activist and also Malti's partner in the film. Amol and Malti meet at a campaign held to revolt against acid attack on women. While Amol helps her find the right path and boosts her confidence, the two fall in love with each other. The makers of Chhapaak have recently released a new song titled Nok Jhok which establishes the love story of Malti and Amol.

The track shows their friendship beautifully turn into love. It talks about the small disagreements, affection and fondness that forms the essence of a relationship. Deepika and Vikrant portray the companionship between Malti and Amol in its purest form.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is slated to hit the screens on January 10, 2019. The film is based on a true story of Laxmi Agarwal, who tries to rebuild her life as a man throws acid on her face on a public street in New Delhi after she rejects his proposal.

