Chhapaak star Deepika Padukone has something SPECIAL planned for her birthday; Find Out

Deepika Padukone will be celebrating her 34th birthday on January 5. The Chhapaak star has a busy birthday planned out this year.

turns 34 on January 5. The actress, who tied the knot with in November 2018, has been extremely busy with the promotions of her upcoming release Chhapaak. DP plays the role of an acid victim in the Meghna Gulzar directorial. The movie released a few days ahead of her birthday. If you thought Deepika would be taking a break from the movie's promotions to throw a huge birthday bash, Deepika is going to burst your bubble.

A source close to the actress told Mumbai Mirror that the actress is spending her 34th birthday in Lucknow. The actress is reportedly spending her birthday with acid attack victims in the city. The actress is set to travel to a cafe run by the victims and spend her birthday there. Apart from the staff of the cafe, the insider added that acid attack survivors from neighbouring cities will be a part of the celebrations. "Deepika will leave for Delhi later in the day to resume the promotional rounds of Chhapaak,” the source shared.

Deepika returns to the big screen after almost two years. The actress was last seen in the critically-acclaimed and box office hit Padmaavat. The actress starred opposite her then-beau Ranveer and . While Chhapaak is her biggest and the first release of the year, Deepika will reunite with Ranveer on-screen in '83, scheduled to release in April.

