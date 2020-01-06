Chhapaak star Deepika Padukone shares the cover image of a magazine with Laxmi Agarwal

After bonding on the sets of Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone shares the cover image of a magazine with Laxmi Agarwal.

is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Chhapaak. As the film's release date is inching closer, the actress is leaving no stone unturned in skyrocketing the buzz around the Meghna Gulzar directorial. Based on true events, Chhapaak follows the story of an acid attack survivor who fights against all odds to seek justice for herself. She chooses to live as a survivor and not a victim, transforming her trauma into triumph. Deepika Padukone draws inspiration from real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal as she sheds the glam to play Malti as she narrates her story on the celluloid.

Deepika is often found spending time with Laxmi and other acid attack victims who are also a part of team Chhapaak. During the trailer launch, DP had revealed that she wishes the society to be warmer towards the acid attack survivors. She also admitted sharing an emotional connect with Laxmi and the film. Recently, the actress posted a video where she shares the cover image of the magazine with Laxmi Agarwal and both of them are all smiles as they pose together.

Laxmi and Deepika are twinning as they are seen in similar white ensembles. Meanwhile, Chhapaak is all set to release on January 10. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film stars Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in key roles. While DP plays Malti, the protagonist, Vikrant plays the role of Amol, inspired by Alok Dixit, who is a social activist and Laxmi's partner in real life.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak's star studded premiere to be attended by the acid attack survivors

Credits :Instagram

Read More