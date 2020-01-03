Chhapaak Title Song: Deepika Padukone starrer's soulful track will take you on an emotional journey

The title track of Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone is crooned by Arijit Singh, composed by Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy and written by Gulzar.

Chhapaak starring and Vikrant Massey had created a buzz since the announcement of the movie was made. The trailer of the movie which was released last year piqued the interest of the viewers and made them eagerly wait for the movie to release. The trailer has received a great response from the viewers. Deepika for the first time will be seen in a different avatar which has already made her fans go gaga over the film. After the hard-hitting trailer, the makers had released the first song of the movie Nok Jhok which was loved by the audience.

And today, the makers have released their second song, the title track of Chhapaak. Deepika had announced on her Instagram account about the song to be unveiled today. Sharing a still from the song, she wrote, "In a moment.In a splash. A life changes forever...#Chhapaak Title track out today!" The song is crooned by Arijit Singh and composed by Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy. The song is written by Gulzar. The title track will touch your soul and give you goosebumps. It will take you through an emotional journey and make you feel the right emotions.

Check out Chhapaak's title track here:

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, who was attacked in 2005 at the age of 15 and in the film, Deepika will essay the role of Malti. Chhapaak is being co-produced by Deepika and it marks her debut as a producer. Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020.

