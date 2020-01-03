Chhapaak Title Song Launch: Deepika Padukone and Laxmi Agarwal break down at the event; Here's why

Deepika Padukone and Laxmi Agarwal get emotional during the song launch of Chhapaak. Gulzar Saab praised the producers of the film.

and Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak had created a buzz since the Deepika's first look as Malti was launched. The trailer and the first song Nok Jhok from the movie which was released last year was loved and appreciated by its viewers. Today, the makers released the third song of the movie, Chhapaak Title Track. There was a special launch for the song. Vikrant, Deepika, director Meghna Gulzar and acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal were present at the song launch.

During a Q & A session, Deepika and Laxmi broke down. While speaking about the song director Meghna said, "It is very difficult to imagine this song. But the movie has a song, love song, romance. But the title track is the soul of the film. It is very difficult to choose a song for this film. We can't be happy nor too sad." On hearing, this Laxmi Agarwal got emotional and started crying but Deepika consoled her. Later Gulzar, who has written the song said, "You three girls (Meghna, Deepika and Laxmi) have done a great job. This film is a movement. And to make this film, the producers of the film are just amazing. It is these three who have come up and brought this story to the audience. " On hearing Gulzar's Saab's words Deepika broke down. Meghna consoled her but the actress couldn't stop crying.

She even broke down when Gulzar Saab sang few lines of the song. Talking about the movie, Chhapaak is being co-produced by Deepika and it marks her debut as a producer. Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020.

Check out Chhapaak's title track here:

