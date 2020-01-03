Chhapaak Title Song Launch: Deepika Padukone thanks Laxmi Agarwal for not questioning the makers

At the launch, Deepika opened up about the song and said the title track of Chhapaak is the soul and thread of the film and it really binds the entire narrative.

Chhapaak starring and Vikrant Massey had created a buzz since the announcement of the movie was made. The trailer of the movie was released last year and had received a great response from the viewers. After the first song Nok Jhok, the makers are all set to release their second song the title track of Chhapaak. The song launch which was held in Mumbai today was attended by Vikrant, Deepika, director Meghna Gulzar and Laxmi Agarwal. For the uninitiated, Chhapaak is based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal.

At the launch, Deepika opened up about the song and Laxmi. She said, "Thank you for joining us this special afternoon. Special because the song that we are about to launch is the soul and thread of the film and it really binds the entire narrative. Apart from the fact that whenever I listen to this song I get goosebumps. But it is special because my friend Laxmi Agarwal is with me today. The media was very curious. At the trailer launch, we were asked where is Laxmi? So finally Laxmi is with us."

Further thanking Laxmi, DP said, "Thank you for joining us. Thanking you for giving us an opportunity to show the story. Thank you for not doubting and questioning us and doing it solely from your heart. I hope you are proud of it and we hope that we have done justice to your incredible and inspiring life story."

Thanking Deepika, Laxmi said, "Thank you Deepika for playing the role of Laxmi and I am happy that you have shown the actual beauty. Through this film, the acid in people's minds will be removed. I am happy that we all are together and spreading this cause and taking it forward."

Chhapaak is being co-produced by Deepika and it marks her debut as a producer. Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020.

