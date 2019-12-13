Chhapaak trailer: Deepika Padukone gets hailed by English acid attack survivor Katie Piper

Deepika Padukone's film Chhapaak gets hailed by English acid attack survivor Katie Piper as the makers drop the trailer on the internet.

's film Chhapaak has been receiving appreciation from all corners after the makers dropped its trailer on the internet. The Meghna Gulzar film follows the story of an acid attack survivor Malti, her trauma and triumph. From the heinous act taking place to the hospital, medical treatments, court tribulations, unwelcoming reactions from the society, rejection, remorse, courage, and self-acceptance, the film spans the life of real acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

The trailer of the film made its way into the internet on December 9 and Twitterati can't stop lauding Deepika for her brave attempt. The film carries a social message and Deepika's character seems like one of the toughest roles played by her till date. Recently, an English activist and real life acid attack survivor Katie Piper took to Twitter in order to hail the trailer of Deepika Padukone's film Chhapaak. Katie stated that the trailer took her breath away. She watched it over and over again for it to sink in, she added.

"Chhapaax @deepikapadukone new movie Watching this trailer took my breath away. I had to watch 3/4 times for it all to sink in. This film explores what it really means to survive an acid attack in Indian. Based on true events the film follow Maltis traumatic medical journey and her fight for justice in a legal battle against her attacker a man who couldn’t cope with her rejecting his advances. Maltis face is permanently scarred but not her spirit, that is unbreakable. An untold story of trauma and triumph,”Katie wrote in her caption.

Watch the trailer:

Deepika retweeted her post and thanked Katie saying, "Thank You so much for your shout out Katie and I look forward to meeting you sometime soon.”

Thank You so much for your shout out Katie and I look forward to meeting you sometime soon...! @KatiePiper_ https://t.co/qh5cGiYTj5 — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) December 12, 2019

Katie was attacked with acid by her ex-boyfriend in 2008. The attack resulted in major damage to her face and led to blindness in one eye. The attackers were sentenced with lifetime imprisonment and are currently serving the same.

