Chhapaak turns 1: 5 reasons why Deepika Padukone aka Malti’s tale of triumph over tragedy is a must watch

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak has clocked 1 year of its release today. Read on to further to know why it deserves to be watched.

is among the most versatile actresses that we have today in Bollywood. She has given us many blockbusters and films that her fans will always cherish. One film that stands out in her filmography and left a deep impact on our minds is Chhapaak. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie was based on the life of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and showed her indomitable spirit and fight for justice after the horrific incident. What made this film memorable was the fact that it was not one of those that was solely made for box office numbers. Chhapaak was the film that brought a positive change in society and redefined beauty.

Starring Deepika Padukone in the lead role, the movie aimed to break many societal conventions. One of the biggest stereotypes is how we see beauty. The movie also featured Vikrant Massey and Madhurjeet Sarghi in the lead roles. This was the Om Shanti Om actress’ first film after Padmaavat. Notably, the Meghna Gulzar directorial was allowed by the government to be exhibited without payment of taxes in the states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Today, as this film clocks one year of its release, we bring you 5 reasons why the film deserves to be watched.

1. Based on real-life story

Produced by Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar in collaboration with Fox Star Studios, the movie is set in New Delhi and depicts the life and struggles of Agarwal, who was 15 when she was attacked by with acid in open streets for refusing to marry a man. With details like names and ages changed, the film follows a non-linear narrative to show Padukone playing the role of Malti.

2. Direction by Meghna Gulzar

Another reason why Chhapaak is a must-watch is due to the fact that it has been beautifully directed by ace filmmaker Meghna Gulzar. We have earlier seen her excellent direction skills in Talwar and Raazi. Needless to say, her strength lies in the way she makes the story connect with humans. Meghna always manages to strike a chord with her audience.

3. Deepika Padukone’s terrific performance as Malti

If you are a fan of Deepika, then you must watch this film as it will make you fall in love with the actress thanks to her mind-blowing acting. We saw her in a de-glam avatar and she broke the stereotypes related to beauty. For this film, the Piku actress changed her face with the help of makeup as well as prosthetics to represent the acid-attack burns and stunned all with her look.

4. Watch it for Laxmi Agarwal

Social activist Laxmi Agarwal is an inspiration for all acid attack survivors. Despite going through such a horrific incident in life, she did not give up and fought for justice till the end. Laxmi had said, "Unhone meri surat dadli hai, mera mann nahi". Laxmi is now living a normal and happy life with her family despite all odds. Her story is a tale of triumph over tragedy.

5. Fresh pairing

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey’s chemistry in the film is another highlight of the film. Their fresh pairing in the film gave new dimensions to love and proves that true love is about more than looks.

