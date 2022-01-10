Chhapaak turns 2: 5 hard-hitting dialogues from this Deepika Padukone starrer that left an everlasting impact

Today, Deepika Padukone starrer biographical film, Chhapaak has clocked 2 years. Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Chhapaak’ is inspired by the story of real life acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal, who has become a symbol of strength and inspiration for many women. The film is a fictionalized account with Deepika Padukone playing the central character Malti, who is attacked in broad daylight on the streets of Delhi by a family friend, Bashir Khan aka Babbu and his aide.

Deepika Padukone is the soul of the film, delivering a brilliant, immersive performance. In fact, there are many scenes where her act will move you to tears – like the one where she holds up an earring to her face but realizes now she can’t put it on. Or her piercing cry when she sees her face for the first time in a mirror after the attack. And one where she determinedly tells Amol, “Mujhe party karni hain.” Precisely why Malti’s character is a winner because at no point does she succumb to self-pity. And as Deepika embraces her character completely, devoid of even a hint of glamour, all we see is Malti throughout.

As the narrative chooses a non-linear route, we first meet Malti when she is on a job hunt – consciously trying to move on from the emotional scars that the heinous crime has left her with. For the physical scars, she has to go through a number of complicated surgeries. ‘Chhapaak’ is not a film that lets you go easy, just as one begins to settle in to think Malti has managed to get better of her perpetrator, it jolts you with a few grim, uncomfortable reminders of how Babbu leads a normal life, gets married after inflicting tremendous pain in Malti’s life. Now, on the movie’s second anniversary, here we have curated a list of five hard-hitting dialogues that left an everlasting impact on the audiences.

Naak nahi hai...kaan nahi hai....jhumke kahan latkaungi Kitna achcha hota...agar Acid bikta hi nahi....milta hi nahi toh...phikta bhi nahi Unhone meri soorat badali hai....mera man nahi Attack unhi ladkiyon pe hua jo ya to padhna chahti thi ya badhna chahti thi Sessions Court Ke Baad High Court, Uske Baad Supreme Court. Bohot Saal Chalne Wala Hai Ye Case. Shor Ki Aadat Daal Lo

ALSO READ| Chhapaak turns 1: 5 reasons why Deepika Padukone aka Malti’s tale of triumph over tragedy is a must watch