Chhapaak: Twitter user claims acid attacker’s religion was changed last minute; Richa Chadha slams him

Richa Chadha slams a user who claims that Malti's attacker's name in Chhapaak was altered last minute after the backlash on social media.

's film Chhapaak found itself at the center of controversy after the actress visited JNU in order to extend support to the students. While some labeled it as a publicity stunt before the release, others began to circulate fake news about the film. As revealed earlier, the Meghna Gulzar film draws inspiration from real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. However, the names in the film have been changed with Deepika Padukone as Malti and Vikrant Massey as Amol, inspired by Alok Dixit. A few days ago, a social media post started the rumour claiming that Laxmi's attacker, who is named Nadeem Khan in real life, will be seen as Rajesh in the film.

The fake news spread over the internet like wildfire, followed by a campaign #BoycottChhapaak where netizens expressed their anger labeling the film as anti-Hindu for changing the religion of the attacker. However, it was clarified that Malti's attacker is named Basheer Khan in the film while Rajesh is the name of Malti's boyfriend. As Chhapaak releases today, another Twitter post has surfaced on the internet which claims that the attacker's name was altered last minute on account of the backlash on social media. The makers of the film have not responded to the tweet but actress Richa Chadha has broken her silence over the same.

Why do ppl come forward to prove their stupidity everyday ? Why? Without understanding the technical aspect? So they changed his name and also, lip movements,the clothes his mother’s wearing? Inki suno to #Chapaak is a science fiction film. And stop lying, you have no friends. pic.twitter.com/qKROy0Rnef — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) January 9, 2020

Richa slams the user and asks “Why do ppl come forward to prove their stupidity everyday ? Why? Without understanding the technical aspect? So they changed his name and also, lip movements, the clothes his mother’s wearing?" "Inki suno to #Chapaak is a science fiction film. And stop lying, you have no friends," she responds as the social media user claims to have got the piece of news from a close friend in Bollywood.

