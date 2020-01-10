Chhapaak v/s Tanhaji: Here’s what Janta has to say about Deepika Padukone starrer & Ajay Devgn’s period drama

With Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak and Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior clashing at the box office, Pinkvilla brings an honest public review of both the movies.

With the commencement of the year 2020, the Indian box office opened to the much awaited clash of two of the most anticipated movies of the year. We are talking about starrer Chhapaak and ’s multi-starrer period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. While Chhapaak is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and deals with the sensitive issue of the acid attack, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, on the other hand, revolves around a Maratha warrior who has a sole dream of freedom for India.

Interestingly, Chhapaak and Tanhaji are quite important for both Deepika and Ajay. While Deepika is venturing into production, Tanhaji marks Ajay’s 100th release on the big screen. Clearly, it was a big clash at the box office and audience had their own reasons to make a choice. Pinkvilla reached out to the public to get honest public reviews about the movie and both Chhapaak and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior opened to rave reviews among the audience. As per the audience, Tanhaji is no more an unsung hero now and has become someone the youth would love to know about. Besides, Ajay and ’s camaraderie and the background music has also won the hearts of the audience.

On the other hand, Chhapaak has managed to touch the right chords of the audience’s heart. The audience can’t stop praising about Deepika’s impeccable performance as Malti and admitted that her portrayal of an acid attack survivor gave them goosebumps and even left them teary-eyed.

Both the movies have received a thumbs up from the audience and is expected to witness good numbers at the box office. It will be interesting to see which movie will win the box office battle.

