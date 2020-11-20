Chhath Puja 2020: Amitabh Bachchan to Pankaj Tripathi; Bollywood stars extend heartfelt wishes on the festival

On the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja 2020, Bollywood celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi and others have extended their greetings.

After six days of Diwali, Chhath Puja is being celebrated across the country. It is a major festival for the people of Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. This year, the four-day celebrations have begun with restrictions in place due to the ongoing pandemic. Today, several people across the nation are celebrating the annual festival which is dedicated to the Sun God and his wife Usha. The key ritual of the main festival involves devotees making offerings to the deity at sunrise and sunset while standing in water at lakes or river.

The devotees keep fast and conclude it by eating special prasad and delicacies made for the festival. Due to the pandemic, Chhath Puja has not been celebrated in the usual way. State governments across the country have appealed to people celebrating the festival to be mindful of the ongoing pandemic. Delhi Government declared Chhath Puja as a holiday but didn't allow community celebration. On the other hand, Jharkhand Government allowed the devotees to perform their rituals at the public waterbodies for the annual festival.

As people across the country are celebrating the auspicious festival today, several celebrities including the Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi and others have extended their greetings on the occasion while asking everyone to follow restrictions and celebrate responsibly.

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted: “T3727 - Chhat Pooja .. Chhat Puja (Pratihar Sashthi/Surya Sashthi) .. greetings to all .. seeking the blessings of the Sun for his benevolence ..

Chhath Puja Ki Anek Shubhkamnaye.”

Pankaj Tripathi also took to his Twitter handle to wish everyone on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja.

सूर्य उपासना के महापर्व छठ पूजा की आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।

जय छठी मईया। ( छठ पूजा के पारण के बाद के दिन मेरे गाँव बेलसंड में नाटक का मंचन होता था । अभिनय की हमारी पहली पाठशाला।) — पंकज त्रिपाठी (@TripathiiPankaj) November 20, 2020

