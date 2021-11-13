Chhatriwali First look: Rakul Preet Singh holds a pack of condoms in a unique way for her next

Fans of Rakul Preet Singh can rejoice as the actress is all set to be seen in a quirky social entertainer titled Chhatriwali. On Saturday, Rakul announced her next project and eveb unveiled her first look from the upcoming film. What caught everyone's attention in her first look from the film was the huge pack of condoms that she was holding in front of her face. It left fans curious about her role in an upcoming film that is backed by Ronnie Screwvala.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rakul shared two photos of her look from the film. In the first, she was seen holding a condom pack in front of her face in formal attire. In the second photo, we could see Rakul clad in yellow ethnic wear with a smile on her face. Sharing the first look, Rakul wrote, "Bin mausam barsaat kabhi bhi ho sakti hai…Apni chhatri taiyaar rakhiye! Presenting the first look of #Chhatriwali." Reportedly, Rakul will be seen essaying the role of a condom tester in the film.

Take a look:

Talking about the film, Rakul Preet Singh told Bollywood Hungama, "It's quite an interesting and hatke subject and I am very thrilled about starting the journey of my character. It's important to highlight some issues in a light-hearted way and that has got me pretty excited."

As soon as Rakul shared the first look, reactions began coming in. Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Looking good." Lakshya Raj Anand wrote, "Kick ass!!!" Fans too were excited to see Rakul in a quirky role in the social entertainer and many wished her the best for the project. The film is directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar and backed by RSVP films.

