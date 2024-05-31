Chhaya Kadam defends Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s temper on sets of Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi: ‘He has the right’

Chhaya Kadam is experiencing a career high, having appeared in Payal Kapadia's award-winning film All We Imagine As Light, as well as receiving praise for her performances in Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies and Kunal Kemmu's Madgaon Express. Recently, she discussed her experience working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Gangubai Kathiawadi, noting that while there's often talk about the director's temper, not enough is said about his willingness to empower his actors.

Chhaya Kadam on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directing style

In an interview with Zoom, Chhaya called Sanya Leela Bhansali a perfectionist, emphasizing his meticulous attention to detail. She acknowledged hearing about his on-set temperament and even witnessing it firsthand. However, she later reflected that he has the right to express himself in such a manner.

She said, “I felt that he has the right. If he has thought so much about his film, and if we come in the end and ruin it, then how will it be okay for him?”

She further added, "I saw some things there when he got upset. I thought 'This is not how it works' and 'I haven't worked on such a set before'. But afterwards, we just spoke once and everything was clear after that. Post that, it was smooth sailing."

Chhaya Kadam talks about the freedom SLB gives to actors on sets

The Laapataa Ladies actress reminisced about a particular dance sequence where SLB granted her the opportunity to choreograph for her character. Despite the choreographer's prepared steps, he remained unconvinced and sought Chhaya's input on how her character, Rashmibai, would dance.

Shedding light on the same, she said, “The choreographer had some other steps for Rashmibai. Sir saw it once and he left. He came back and asked me how would Rashmibai perform? Then I thought about it and I showed it to him. He really liked it. He gives a lot of freedom. People only talk about his anger but getting this kind of freedom is also very important,”

More about Gangubai Kathiawadi

The critically acclaimed biographical crime drama Gangubai Kathiawadi marks Alia Bhatt's maiden collaboration with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Released on February 25, 2022, the film portrays the life of Gangubai Harjeevandas. Alongside Bhatt, the cast features Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Ajay Devgn, Jim Sarbh, and Indira Tiwari. Prior to its theatrical release, the film premiered at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival.

