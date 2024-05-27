Chhaya Kadam REACTS to people criticizing her for dancing on Cannes red carpet; asks 'Why follow protocol'

India not only went to compete at Cannes’ Palme d’Or after 30 years but also created a moment that will be fresh in the world’s eye for three more decades. Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light before winning the Grand Prix honor broke into a dance of joy on the red carpet of the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

The videos and pictures of the same went viral like wildfire and while there were thousands to appreciate this moment, there were some handful to criticize too.

Chhaya Kadam addresses people’s harsh opinions about her dance at the Cannes

The actress who was a part of All We Imagine As Light’s crew recalled in a conversation with PTI how someone called her from Mumbai and joked, ‘You were dancing as if you were in your own courtyard.’

To which she replied, “Kyun nahin? Just to be part of the main competition after 30 years is a huge achievement, not to mention the award that we won. Why follow protocol? Hum apni khushi aise hi dikhaate hain, kood kood kar. (That’s how we show our joy, by jumping and dancing in joy).”

ALSO READ: Cannes 2024: Laapataa Ladies’ Chhaya Kadam takes a stroll on France streets with AR Rahman; shares PIC

Chhaya who was one of the three main leads alongside Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha in All We Imagine As Light spoke about the big win and said, “I am so happy I don’t have the words for it.” Asked who started grooving first, the Madgaon Express actor opined, “I’m not sure at this point, but it was probably me.”

Advertisement

What did Chhaya Kadam say about shutterbugs' reaction to their Cannes red carpet dance?

The actress said that it was not just who was celebrating but everyone around. Kadam recalled that even when the team stood still for the photographs, the photographers requested them to keep dancing. “There was just so much happiness around,” she shared revealing that the iconic Marathi song Gulabi saree was playing when the team got down from their car ahead of the movie’s premiere.

On a heartwarming note, Chhaya added, “The sign that the film would win big at the festival was apparent… This Grand Prix win is one for the history books.”

A theatre veteran, Chhaya will be next seen in the Marathi film Ghe Double.

ALSO READ: Did you know All We Imagine As Light director Payal Kapadia once faced disciplinary action at FTII?