Chhaya Kadam recalls her ‘amazing’ experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan on Jhund set; ‘He’s still the macho man…’

Chhaya Kadam has been talk of the town ever since her film All We Imagine As Light was honored with the Grand Prix Internationale award at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. Directed by Payal Kapadia, the film received immense love and acclaim for its subject globally. In a recent conversation, Chhaya spoke about her ‘amazing’ experience working with legendary megastar Amitabh Bachchan in Jhund.

Chhaya Kadam on working with Amitabh Bachchan in Jhund

While speaking to Filmfare, Chhaya Kadam recently talked about her experience of working with legendary Amitabh Bachchan in Jhund. The Laapataa Ladies actress narrated a cutesy anecdote highlighting her ‘amazing’ experience working with the superstar. Speaking highly of the Kalki 2898 AD star, the actress went on to call him ‘the macho man’.

She shared, “I did get one opportunity to interact with him on the sets when we were shooting for a scene, and we had to sit on a bullock cart. I was very happy that I got a seat next to him, but soon disappointed because someone called him to the front of the cart. After the shoot was over, I was trying to get off the cart and saw a hand appear to help me get down. It was Amit ji. For us, he’s still the macho man he was in Don, we don’t realize that he is aging too, which is sad.”

About Jhund

Directed by Nagraj Manjule, Jhund was released in 2022. The film also starred Sayli Patil, Ankush Gedam, Rinku Rajguru and more. The film narrated the story of a retired sports teacher, Vijay Barse (Big B) who forms a football team of slum-dwelling children in order to prevent them away from drugs and crime. He also aims to send them to a national tournament.

The biographical-sports drama film was lauded for its hard-hitting performances.

When Chhaya Kadam shared that her name was missed in reviews

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Chhaya Kadam revealed that her initial struggle was to 'get work', which has now shifted to getting ‘good work’.

She further shared, "Earlier, film reviews would miss out on mentioning my name, even if my character was important.” The actress admitted to feeling bad about it but revealed that she had resolved to work so hard that reviews would have to include her name.

Chhaya Kadam is known for her roles in movies like Laapataa Ladies, Madgaon Express, Antim: The Final Truth amongst others.

