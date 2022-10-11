Chhello Show child actor Rahul Koli passes away at 10

Rahul Koli, the child actor in the Gujarati film Chhello Show or Last Film Show fame, passed away at the age of 10. He was fighting leukemia. As per a report, Rahul’s father said the late child actor had repeated bouts of fever before his death and vomited blood. Chhello Show, which is titled Last Film Show in English, has been selected as India's official entry to the 95th Academy Awards. It has been selected in the Best International Feature Film category.

Ramu Koli, Rahul's father said that after they perform his son's last rites, the family will watch Chhello Show together, which is slated to release on October 14. “On Sunday, October 2, he had his breakfast and then after repeated bouts of fever in the following hours, Rahul vomited blood thrice and just like that my child was no more. Our family is devastated. But we will watch his 'last film show' together on the release day on October 14 after we perform his final purification rituals," his father Ramu Koli told Times of India.

Rahul was looking forward to Chhello Show's release

Rahul's family held a prayer meeting for him in his hometown in Hapa village near Jamnagar. His father, who drives an autorickshaw for a living, shared that his son was looking forward to the film’s release. He said: “He was so happy and would often tell me that our lives would change after October 14 (the release date of the movie). But he left us before that." In the movie, Rahul played the role of Manu.

About Chhello Show

The coming-of-age film has been directed by Pan Nalin. It features Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval and Paresh Mehta in pivotal roles. Chhello Show had its world premiere as the opening film at Robert DeNiros Tribeca Film Festival and has won multiple awards across various international film festivals.

