Chhello Show Trailer: Karan Johar lauds India’s Oscar entry; Says film is ‘putting us on global map’

It was a proud moment for the country as Gujarati film Chhello Show, aka Last Film Show in English, was selected as India’s entry to the Oscars 2023 in the Best International Feature category. The announcement was made by the Film Federation of India last week. Now, Roy Kapur Films has released the first trailer of Pan Nalin’s Chhello Show, and it is receiving massive praise from all corners. Filmmaker Karan Johar has also reacted to the film’s trailer and has lauded the entire team of the film.

The trailer of Chhello Show or Last Film Show was shared with the caption, “The cinema is more than just a place…it is an experience. And #LastFilmShow is a cinematic experience like no other. Watch India's official entry to the #Oscars at a cinema near you on Oct 14th!” Karan Johar shared the trailer on his Instagram story, and wrote what a proud feat it is for the entire country. “An absolutely heart warming and proud feat for the entire country... LAST FILM SHOW (CHELLO SHOW) is putting us on the global map for being the official entry for India at the Oscars! A cinematic experience awaits to be unfurled,” wrote Karan Johar, while also adding clapping emojis.