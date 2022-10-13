Chhello Show's child actor Bhavin left blushing after Deepika Padukone gives him a kiss; VIRAL VIDEO

Actress Deepika Padukone , who is currently busy shooting for several projects, was seen attending the special screening of the Last Film Show (Chhello Show) on Wednesday. The Gujarati-language film is India's official entry to the Oscars which is helmed by Pan Nalin. Other celebs like Kiara Advani , Aditya Roy Kapur, Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Babil Khan, and Vidya Balan were also seen gracing the premiere night. A video of Deepika and the film's lead child actor Bhavin Rabari has surfaced on social media and fans can't stop gushing over it.

Deepika Padukone made a classy entry at the event. She was seen dressed in an all-white attire with her hair tied up in a bun teamed with minimal makeup. She was seen flashing her million-dollar smile while posing for the paparazzi. After the film, Deepika was seen posing with Bhavin. She planted a kiss on his cheek and it was all things sweet. The dimpled beauty looked mighty impressed by Bhavin's performance.

After the video was shared online, fans were all hearts for Deepika. One of the fans commented, "Her simplicity ufff." Another fan wrote, "Wahh awesome bhavin."

Rahul Koli's sad demise

On October 2nd, Rahul Koli, the child actor in the film, passed away at the age of 10. He was fighting leukemia. His father recently said that the family watched the film together on October 14 after performing his son's 'final purification rituals'.

Work front

Deepika was recently seen making a brief cameo in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra. She will be now seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She also has Project K with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani. Apart from this, she will share the screen space with Big B in the remake of The Intern.

