Chhichhore turns 2: 5 moments from Sushant Singh Rajput & Shraddha Kapoor’s film to remind you of college days

Sushant Singh Rajput, , Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, and Prateik Babbar amongst others in the leading roles. The film exceeded expectations at the box office and emerged to be a mighty blockbuster. Nitesh Tiwari followed up the success of -led Dangal with a film about college friendship and romance. In a recent chat with IANS, Tahir spoke about working with SSR and said, “Watching Sushant work and spending time with him behind the scenes was an absolute joy. His focus and complete commitment to his personal growth was very motivating to watch.”

As Chhichhore turns 2, let’s look at 5 moments from the film that will remind you of college days.

Sushant Singh Rajput gets introduced to Naveen Polishetty’s character

Each character in the film had a distinct personality trait. Naveen Polishetty played a character called ‘Acid’, as he is always embroiled in anger. Sushant gets introduced to Naveen’s character in a comical scene. The scene will surely remind you of that friend from college with a similar personality trait.

The fun weightlifting match

One of the characters, 'Danda' participates in a weightlifting match and puts out all his strength to win. The moment he wins, Sushant’s character runs on stage to celebrate the happy moment.

Coming together of friends

When Mohammad Samad, who played Sushant’s son in the film named ‘Raghav Pathak’ is admitted to the hospital. Steadily all of Sushant’s old college friends come forward to help a brother out.

Everyone shares the story with Raghav

Friends reunite after a long while in the hospital where Raghav is admitted. As Raghav starts to hear the story, he gets more interested in living. One by one, each of the friend come to Raghav and tell him the extraordinary tale of their college life to boost some confidence.

Being happy in the loss

Chhichhore gives a very important life lesson sometimes in life, however hard you try, you may not succeed but that should not stop you from trying again. After a few intense months of sports, the Chhichhorre gang eventually loses but learns the most important lesson of life right there in the college.

Also Read| 1 Year of Chhichhore: 5 reasons why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film on silver screen is a bittersweet memory