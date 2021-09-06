As Chhichhore turns 2, SSR’s onscreen son Samad remember late actor: He treated me as his own kid on sets

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise came as a massive jolt for everyone. And while it’s been over a year since his death, his fan army, co-stars and friends continue to miss his presence. Interestingly, SSR had given several iconic hits in his career of seven years. Among these, Nitesh Tiwari directorial Chhichhore has been one of the most loved movies of Sushant. Interestingly, the movie has clocked 2 years of release. On this occasion, Sushant’s onscreen son from Chhichhore, Mohammad Samad recalled his experience of working with the late actor.

During his recent interaction with SpotboyE, Samad stated that Sushant used to treat him like his son off the shoot as well and took care of him. “Whenever Sushant sir was with me, it felt really good. I loved talking to him. I went to his house even a few times to talk to him and sometimes even to party. So, I had a great bond with him and he treated me as his own kid on the sets of Chhichhore. Also, I had a great equation with Nitesh sir and Shraddha ma’am and that made it all a very wonderful experience,” Samad was quoted saying.

He further stated that he learnt a lot from Sushant and revealed how the late actor explained things to him calmly and carefully. Samad said, “I learnt a lot about acting from Sushant sir. He would explain to me how to go through things and he did that with so much patience and calmness. He used to feel that since I was just an 18-year-old kid, he should explain things to me very calmly and carefully. During the hospital sequences, I had the prosthetics on and it used to give me a headache when put on, so he used to pay attention and keep a lot of care so that it doesn’t hurt me much. After that, he would even invite me to parties at his home. So, from him, I learnt to do your work, chill and acknowledge things that come your way.”

