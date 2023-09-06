Chhichhore turns 4: Nitesh Tiwari, Shraddha Kapoor share heartfelt memories from Sushant Singh Rajput starrer

Chhichhore, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, was truly remarkable. It resonated with both students and parents, delivering both wisdom and enjoyment. The movie delved into the inner feelings of students aiming for academic excellence and addressed the stress they encounter. Featuring the late Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor, along with a fantastic supporting cast, the movie didn't just scratch the surface but portrayed students' worries and lack of self-confidence in a way that everyone could relate to. One of the notable aspects of the film was how it depicted the value of friendship. As the film clocked 4 years of its release, the film’s director Nitesh Tiwari, and actor Shraddha Kapoor took to their social media handles to recall the times of their shoot.

Nitesh Tiwari and Shraddha Kapoor share heartfelt memories as Chhichhore marks 4 years

Chhichhore emphasized the significance of having close connections and a reliable support system during tough times. It conveyed the message that success isn't solely measured by academic accomplishments but also by the friendships we develop and the resilience we gain from them. Today on September 6, 2023, as the beloved film marked 4 years of its release, director Nitesh Tiwari took to his Instagram handle to share a few photos and penned a heartfelt note. He wrote, “Woh Din Bhi Kya Din The” My heart is full of wonderful memories and gratitude for all the love #4YearsOfChhichhore #Sushant #SajidNadiadwala @wardakhannadiadwala @ashwinyiyertiwari @shraddhakapoor @fukravarun @naveen.polishetty @tahirrajbhasin @tushar.pandey @_prat @earthskynotes @nadiadwalagrandson.” SEE THE POST HERE:

Shraddha Kapoor also took to her Instagram story to reshare Nitesh Tiwari’s post and captioned her story as, “Major missing #Chhichhore,” and added heart stickers. SEE THE POST HERE:

Nitesh Tiwari expresses his willingness to make Chhichhore 2

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, when the director was asked about his plans to make the sequel of his hit film Chhichhore, the director answered, “Sequels I am completely open to. In fact, I would love to do a sequel to Chhichhore when the idea comes to me. So far, it has not come to me. Yes, I would definitely like to do a sequel to Chhichhore. It is really close to my heart.”

Nitesh Tiwari is now all set to direct Ramayana. His last directorial venture was Bawaal.

