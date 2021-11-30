‘Chhorii’ star Nushrratt Bharuccha narrates a horrific incident: I ran for my life

Nushrratt Bharuccha is currently basking in the success of her new release Chhorii. The film is a remake of the Marathi film Lapachhapi and features Nushrratt in the lead role, alongside Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Saurabh Goyal, and Yaanea Bharadwaj. In a recent interview with a leading daily, Nushrratt revealed that believes in the paranormal.

When asked if she experienced any scary incident, the actress narrated a strange story and said she ran for her life and exited the hotel in 30 seconds.

“I believe in ghosts are real since childhood without any incidents. Having that belief already, once when I was staying in Delhi while travelling for my shoot, I felt something. There was a little wardrobe area to hang my clothes and a table to keep the suitcase. I had placed my suitcase open on the table but when I woke up in the morning, it wasn’t like that anymore. The suitcase was down in the same position and the clothes were out on the floor which cannot happen on its own. If it falls from the table, it will fall on its face, and not be in the same position with all the clothes out,” Nushrratt told ETimes.

She further said she clearly remembers putting the bag on top of the table and going to sleep. She added that there was something not normal there. “Of course, I ran for my life and exited the hotel in 30 seconds. It was scary, even when my staff came and checked it. They just said, ‘Ma'am, we should leave’,” she said.

Also Read: Nushrratt Bharuccha on her lead role in Chhorii: Change has come by the audience