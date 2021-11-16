Chhorii Trailer OUT: Get ready to play haunting hide & seek with this terrifying tale ft Nushrratt Bharuccha

Ever since the posters of Chhorii dropped, fans have been excited about this Nushrratt Bharuccha film. Another attempt of the Hindi film industry at the genre of horror has made cinephiles curious about how the story will unfold. The teaser of the film came out a few days back and it sure does give a taste of the scary ride the film might turn out to be. Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame Nushrratt is seen in a completely new avatar as she essays the role of a pregnant woman. Apart from Nushrratt, the film features Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Saurabh Goyal, and Yaanea Bharadwaj. A few moments back, the trailer of the film dropped and it looks exciting enough to give you edge-of-the-seat entertainment.

The trailer starts with a couple (Nushrratt and Saurabh) travelling to a rural location isolated from the activities of a busy city life. The trailer suggests they are escaping from something that has been haunting them. However, little did they know that their refuge in the village will unveil literal horror and paranormal elements. Nushratt’s character is in the final trimester of pregnancy, and is seen trying to uncover the secrets that lay beyond a closed door, beside their house. What unfolds is a story about a ‘dayan’ named Sunaini – who supposedly has an evil heart and is preying on the protagonist’s unborn child. Who is Chhoti Maa? Why does she keep calling the kids of the neighbourhood? Are the protagonist’s visions real? What is Sunaini’s story? We will find out once the film is out.

Watch the trailer here:

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Nushrratt recently opened up about how she prepped for the role of a pregnant woman, by wearing a bodysuit 20 to 25 days prior to the shooting of the film. "As I'm not actually going to become pregnant for now in reality, I had them make that bodysuit for me to feel what a woman bearing child actually goes through. I was wearing it 20-25 days before the film's shoot started and literally did all of my chores including eating, sleeping, going to the bathroom, roaming around and everything else to understand the restrictions that it comes with. I had to put myself in it to be able to self-learn everything that's related to pregnancy, and then bring them on set with a more realistic facet that the masses can connect to. Though it wasn't a prop for me but a part of me, I became so used to it that when the shooting began, I felt more comfortable while resting in between the rehearsals in the body suit,” said Nushrratt.

Based on the 2017 Marathi film Lapachhapi, the film is produced by T-Series, Crypt TV, and Abudantia Entertainment. Chhorii will be premiering on an OTT platform on the 26th of November.