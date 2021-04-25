  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde wanted Shah Rukh Khan to be part of Ayodhya mediation panel

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde wanted Shah Rukh Khan to be part of Ayodhya mediation panel
3447 reads Mumbai
Chief Justice of India SA Bobde wanted Shah Rukh Khan to be part of Ayodhya mediation panel
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde wanted Shah Rukh Khan to be part of Ayodhya mediation panel

Credits :NDTV

You may like these
Flashback Friday: Madhuri Dixit shares UNSEEN pics with SRK from sets of Anjaam; Calls it her memorable film
Shah Rukh Khan praises Kolkata Knight Riders Andre Russell, Pat Cummins & Dinesh Karthik: Well done boys
Did Salman Khan refuse to take remuneration for his cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan?
Newswrap, April 13: Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor extend festive wishes; SRK goes into quarantine & more
Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Kolkata Knight Riders' 100th IPL win: Well done boys, all were so good to watch
Deepika Padukone to join Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan shooting next week? Here’s what we know
close