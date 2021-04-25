Chief Justice of India SA Bobde wanted Shah Rukh Khan to be part of Ayodhya mediation panel
Chief Justice of India SA Bobde wanted Shah Rukh Khan to be part of Ayodhya mediation panel
Chief Justice of India SA Bobde wanted Shah Rukh Khan to be part of Ayodhya mediation panel
Credits :NDTV
You may like these
Flashback Friday: Madhuri Dixit shares UNSEEN pics with SRK from sets of Anjaam; Calls it her memorable film
Shah Rukh Khan praises Kolkata Knight Riders Andre Russell, Pat Cummins & Dinesh Karthik: Well done boys
Newswrap, April 13: Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor extend festive wishes; SRK goes into quarantine & more
Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Kolkata Knight Riders' 100th IPL win: Well done boys, all were so good to watch
Your comment has been submitted to the moderation queue