#MyCoronaStory
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee is grateful to Shah Rukh Khan for his generous contribution

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed gratitude to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for his contribution towards the state at a time when the nation is battling the COVID 19 pandemic.
3982 reads Mumbai
Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee is grateful to Shah Rukh Khan for his generous contributionChief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee is grateful to Shah Rukh Khan for his generous contribution
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister tweeted on Saturday: "Thank you @iamsrk, your contribution will help assist a lot of distressed people during these challenging times. Such humane benefaction will keep inspiring millions in this country who look up to you as their role model with respect and reverence."

SRK recently announced in a statement that, through his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), he will contribute to the PM-Cares Fund. The actor co-owns KKR with wife Gauri Khan, Juhi Chawla Mehta and Jay Mehta, The superstar has also pledged Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for healthcare providers and workers in Maharashtra and West Bengal.

Also Read Covid 19: After Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan responds to CM of Maharashtra: Grateful for what all you are doing

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Comments

Anonymous

We are streaked following the lockdown, you some people don't do it, we don't know but plz we are an Indian and it's own our responsibility. Plz be safe stay home

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement