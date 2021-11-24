Child actor Sartaaj Kakkar reveals Salman Khan’s chef cooked biryani for him during Tiger Zinda Hai shoot

Remember the famous action scene from Tiger Zinda Hai where Salman Khan saves his little son from the wolves? Well, that child actor has not only grown up but is also trying to foray more into the showbiz world. The child actor Sartaaj Kakkar is now gearing up to feature alongside Raveena Tandon in the upcoming web show Aranyak. Now, while discussing his role in a recent interaction, Sartaaj travelled down the memory to recall the sweet gesture of his Tiger Zinda Hai co-star Salman Khan.

During a chat with Hindustan Times, Sartaaj Kakkar revealed how in Austria they couldn’t find Indian food to eat. When Salman Khan became acquainted with the problem, he immediately asked his personal chef to cool Biryani for Sartaaj and his mother Pakhi who was accompanying the child actor during the shooting of the film. Calling the shooting time an amazing experience, Sartaj revealed, “We were shooting in Austria, so we could not get Indian food there. Once, Salman sir asked me what I had, and I told him that ‘I ate this’.” He continued, “Salman asked me ‘didn’t you find some Indian food?’ I said ‘no’. He then especially asked his personal chef to cook biryani for both of us.

Speaking about the web show, the gritty tale will feature Raveena Tandon essaying the role of a fierce cop. Her debut web series will hit the streaming giant Netflix in the month of December this year. During a press conference, Tandon candidly spoke about getting into the digital space. The actor firmly believes that OTT has become a new landmark in her life.

After enjoying 30 years on the silver screen, Raveena explains how digital space has added 30 more years to her career. “I would like to say my debut Patthar Ke Phool was with Sippy films and now my OTT debut is again with them. So this for me in my life is another landmark. Patthar Ke Phool gave me 30 years of me being in front of you and now with Aranyak in 2021 it will give me another 30 years to be with you.” During the same interaction, Raveena opined that ‘content’ is the real king, no matter what the medium.

