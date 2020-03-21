Child artist Nitya Moyal shares a video amid the Coronavirus outbreak; urges everyone to be safe

Nitya Moyal has shared a sweet video on her Instagram account wherein she is seen dancing to a tune of 'go corona.'

Child artist Nitya Moyal has shared a sweet video on her Instagram account wherein she is seen dancing to a tune of 'go corona.' The child artist, Nitya Moyal has featured in many advertisements alongside actors , and south star Mahesh Babu. Nitya urges everyone to wash hands for 20 seconds, regularly make use of hand sanitizer and to stay indoors. Nitya Moyal made a point to highlight during her video that on March 22, everyone must observe the Janta Curfew which was announced by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi during his speech on the Coronavirus outbreak.

The child artist, Nitya also urged that everyone must stay at home, be safe and happy. Amid the global Coronavirus outbreak, the government has issued safety measures for everyone to adhere to. The medical experts have advised social distancing and self-isolation as a critical measure to curb the spread of the COVID-19. Many countries across the globe have closed their borders and put regulations on travel. The government has asked the people to stay at home and no step out. As a precautionary measure, the malls, schools, gyms and many businesses are closed.

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has asked the people of the country to practice social distancing in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak. News reports also suggest that Italy has been under complete lockdown and that the government has brought in the military to strictly enforce a lockdown. Canada and the US have shut their borders as well.

