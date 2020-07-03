From child star to Bollywood's legendary choreographer, Saroj Khan recalls her journey

Ace choreographer Saroj Khan passed away at the age of 71 after suffering from a cardiac arrest on July 3, 2020

Ace Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away today i.e. July 3, 2020 after suffering from a cardiac arrest. Saroj Khan was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital at Bandra, Mumbai on June 20, after she complained of breathing and today, she died of cardiac arrest at 1.52 am. Saroj Khan (71), is survived by her husband B. Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters and Sukyna Khan. While Bollywood stars and TV actors mourn the loss of the ace choreographer Saroj Khan, we got our hands on a video of Saroj Khan wherein she recalled how she got into the Hindi film industry as a child star.

In the talk show, we can see Saroj Khan talk about how she came from Pakistan to India, and eventually, how she ended up as a child star in Bollywood. Saroj Khan says, “My name is Saroj Khan and I choreograph songs in film industry and also on stage. I have experience of you can call it 67 years because I started my career at the age of 3. I won’t say that my family belongs to any music or are there any artists in my family, they were only business people and my parents were in Pakistan. We stayed there, they were very rich people but as it happens in life, tragedy that took place in 1947- it was a partition and my parents came to India as refugees. Whatever they had with them was only gold, money and clothes, but that also, like a filmy story, the bags got changed, somebody took our bags and left dirty clothes in the other bag. But that tragedy struck twice. They landed in Bombay, I wasn’t born, I was born in Mumbai-1948.”

Moving on, Saroj Khan reveals how her mothers’ doctor realized her potential as a dancer as she said, “When I was three years old, my mother saw me making hands in shadow. She was pregnant second time and the doctor who was looking after her, belonged to the film industry. So my mother took me to the doctor and said that I think this child of mines is retarded because she looks at the shadows and god knows, what she does with hands. So doctor said she might be wanting to dance. He played music and I did something like that and the doctor said this child is normal but only thing is she wants to dance and you all are poor people, why don’t you put her in film industry,” adding, “I will not say I had an ambition, I think God gave them this child because God wanted me to support my family and from there, my career started as a child star which lasted nine years, till then they had a good room on rent and we survived and I had two sisters more.”

Check out the video here:

Credits :Tedx Talks

Share your comment ×