Children’s Day Special: Aamir Khan to Alia Bhatt; 7 Bollywood stars you didn’t know were child actors

Aamir Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt are just some of the big names ruling over Bollywood today. But, did you know these Bollywood celebrities set out on their road to superstardom as child artists? Yes, you read it right. To mark children’s day, we will take you through the journey of some of the popular stars who began their careers as child artists and are on the road to success now.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan who is ruling the film industry with his inspiring projects has been part of Bollywood since he was around eight years old. Aamir made his small screen debut in his uncle Nasir Hussain's film 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat' in the year 1973.

Imran Khan

Following the footsteps of his uncle, Aamir Khan, Imran Khan also acted as a child artist in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood by giving stellar performances in several movies, over time. But did you know she made her debut in 1999? Yes, you read it right. She appeared in Sangharsh. In the film, Alia Bhatt played younger Reet Oberoi, which was essayed by Preity Zinta.

Hrithik Roshan

Very few know that Hrithik Roshan has been a child artist. Before making his debut in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai in 2000, Bollywood star appeared in the 1980 film Aasha. Not only this, but he also played small roles in films such as Aap ke Deewane, Aaas Paas and Bhagwan Daada.

Sana Saeed

Who isn’t a fan of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai? Well, Sana Saeed first appeared in the 1998 superhit movie as little Anjali before she made her screen debut as an adult in a supporting role in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year.

Neetu Singh

Neetu Singh is one of the most graceful actresses in the film industry. She made her debut as a leading actress with the film Rickshawala in 1973. But a very few know that she started her acting career at the age of eight in 1966 Suraj.

Shahid Kapoor

Over the years, Shahid Kapoor has established himself as one of the most sought-after and influential actors of Bollywood. Shahid at the age of 11 made his first screen appearance was in a commercial for a health drink.