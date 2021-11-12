Children's Day 2021: Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke to Koi Mil Gaya, films to watch to take a trip down your childhood

Childhood is the best time of one’s life and there are no second thoughts about it. Each one of us has several golden memories from our childhood. From school days to games, that innocence, curiosity, zeal etc, everything about the childhood days is special and close to our hearts. While we all are stuck in our fast running lives chasing our dreams, we tend to miss the golden days of life when life was all about chalk, books, homework and games.

Interestingly, our entertainment industry has also played a special role in our childhood days. After all, our childhood was not complete with the Bollywood punch. And while the nation is celebrating Children’s Day on November 14, the celebration cannot be complete without Bollywood tadka. So, this weekend, we bring you 5 movies that will make you reminisce those amazing childhood days.

Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke

Helmed by Mahesh Bhatt, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke was a romantic comedy starring Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla, Kunal Kemmu (as a child actor), etc. Released in 1993, the movie was about a young businessman who ends up getting the responsibility of his niece and nephews and thus begins the roller coaster ride of emotions, comedy and fun. Besides, Aamir and Juhi’s chemistry was simply on point and one can never get enough of this masterpiece.

Taare Zameen Par

Aamir never fails to surprise us with his line of work. While he has given several blockbuster movies, his 2007 release Taare Zameen Par with Darsheel Safary in the lead holds a special place in our heart. The movie revolved around an 8 year old child who was battling Dyslexia and struggled academically until his art teacher comes to his rescue. This will take you back to your school days and will be a perfect treat on Children’s Day.

Chillar Party

This 2011 release was a Nitesh Tiwari and Vikas Bahl directorial. It was a family comedy and several child actors making their debut. The movie revolved around a group of young kids who come together for one mission – i.e to save a stray dog. This movie will take you back to the innocence of childhood and how we have forgotten the important lessons taught to us as a child.

Stanley Ka Dabba

Helmed by Amole Gupta, the comedy drama is a yet another nostalgic trip to our school days. It was a story of a fourth grader kid who has managed to impress everyone with creativity, talent, wit and humour. While he never fails to spread happiness around him, no one knows the story behind his smile. Besides, the way the story unfolds while revolving around a ‘dabba’ the lunchbox.

Koi Mil Gaya

As a child, we all have dreamt of having a special friend with secret powers. And the dream turned into a reality when Rakesh Roshan made Koi Mil Gaya in 2003 with Hrithik Roshan. The movie featured Hrithik who had accidentally found an alien who went on to change his life forever. While watching Hrithik as Rohit was a treat for everyone, it was Jadoo that stone the thunder.

