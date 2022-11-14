Children's Day 2022: K3G’s Jibraan Khan to Fanaa’s Ali Haji, popular child actors then vs now

The Bollywood industry is one such place wherein we see actors from every age group acting on the big screen and audiences from every age group too enjoy seeing them. Well, November 14 is celebrated as Children’s Day and it is indeed a very special day for all the kids. On this occasion, we remember some of the popular child actors from several hit Bollywood films. We don’t mean to make you feel old, but time really does fly! There are many celebs whose childhood versions we’ve seen on screen when we were probably too young to remember, but now that we look at them playing adult roles, we are hit with a sense of familiarity! So today, check out popular child actors from Bollywood films Then Vs Now. Ali Haji

Ali Haji was one of the cutest child actors in Bollywood. He was one of the most popular kids on TV back then and has acted with many big stars like Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Govinda, Katrina Kaif, Rani Mukerji and others. Do you remember Saif and Rani’s cute little boy in the film Ta Ra Rum Pum? Well, that was non-other than Ali Haji. He also played Lara Dutta’s son in Partner and Kajol and Aamir Khan’s son in Fanaa. He is all grown up now and reportedly is the proud owner of a theatre production house named Clean Slate Studio and has also written two plays. Back in the day, Ali bagged the Best Child Actor Award at the New York Film Festival.

Darsheel Safary His name is enough to make all the fans recollect who Darsheel is. He was launched by Aamir Khan in Taare Zameen Par. Be it his cute looks or his brilliant acting in the film which can still get people teary-eyed, everything seems to have struck the right chord with the audience. In 2020. he starred in the music video titled Pyaar Naal and in 2021, he was seen in the web series Butterflies.

Sana Saeed Kuch Kuch Hota hai is one film that no one can ever forget. Even after so many years, this Kajol, Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan starrer is enjoyed by all the fans. All the characters in the film were memorable but little Anjali was one of the most special characters in the film. Not only because she was SRK and Rani Mukerji’s daughter in the film but she also helped SRK and Kajol’s characters to get back together. Little Anjali’s role was played by Sana Saeed who was quite adorable as a kid but has grown up to be a hottie. She was seen in Student Of The Year alongside Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Sana has also participated in hit reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Nach Baliye, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and more. We can’t wait to see her on the big screen again!

Jibraan Khan Is there any one who has not watched Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham? We bet not. Well, for us 90s kids, this film holds a special place in our hearts and be it the songs or the storyline it all struck the right chord. Do you remember Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s cute little son in the film who struggled to talk in Hindi but in the end made his mother proud by singing the Indian National Anthem in his London school? Well, that’s Jibraan Khan. He is now a fine man we are all swooning over! We could spend hours on his Instagram handle, which is a visual treat and comprises his several photoshoots.

