Children’s Day 2022: Kajol posts goofy childhood pic with Tanisha; Preity Zinta poses with her twins Gia, Jai

It’s Children’s Day today, and our favourite Bollywood celebrities have already begun the day on a high note by sharing the most adorable posts on social media. To mark this special day, Kajol, Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon have shared some of their cutest, and unseen childhood pictures. While Kajol posted a goofy throwback picture with her sister Tanisha, Kriti shared her childhood pictures and revealed that her look for Bhediya was inspired by her childhood! Meanwhile, Preity Zinta, Shilpa Shetty and others have shared beautiful pictures of their kids, along with heartfelt notes. Without further ado, let’s check out their Children’s Day posts below. Kajol’s childhood picture with Tanisha

Kajol took to her Instagram to post an adorable childhood picture with her sister Tanisha Mukerji. The picture shows little Kajol holding Tanisha in her arms, while they both pose for a picture. It was, however, Kajol’s goofy expression that stood out the most. Both Kajol and Tanisha have short hair in the picture, and can be seen wearing matching frocks. Sharing the snap, Kajol wrote, “Happy Children’s Day to the kid in me…Stay mad, stay bad, stay you..You are perfect just the way you are.” Check out her post below.

Kriti Sanon’s Dr Anika look from Bhediya inspired by her ‘bachpan’ Kriti Sanon will be seen playing the role of Dr. Anika in her upcoming film Bhediya. The actress will be seen in a bob cut, and she shared that the inspiration behind her look came from her childhood. Sharing a reel consisting of her childhood pictures, Kriti wrote, “That’s where Anika’s look came from.. My Bachpan! Always keep the “chhoti bachchi” alive!! Here’s to Never Growing Up! Happy Children’s Day!” Take a look!

Preity Zinta posts a picture with her twins Gia and Jai Preity Zinta shared a cute picture with her kids Gia and Jai, and wrote, “They may not always smell pure and sweet, A dirty diaper or a dampened sheet. But with a loving cuddle and a beautiful smile, the joys of parenthood and having children are all worth while Happy Children’s day to all of you. Hope you always keep the child in you alive #Happychildrensday #Jai #Gia #जय #जीया #ting.”

Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty, Kiara Advani and other celebs’ Children’s Day posts Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty posted a cute reel featuring her two kids Samisha and Viaan. She wrote, “Cannot thank these two enough for being the cutest stressbusters and energy-infusers in my life... this is THE reminder we all need to keep the kid in us alive and protect it at all costs Happy Children’s Day to every little soul full of sunshine in the world!” Karan Johar also posted a picture with his twins Yash and Roohi, while Kiara reported a video montage of her childhood pictures, made by her fan club. Have a look at their posts below.

The pictures and videos are just too adorable!

