Children’s Day 2023: Ajay Devgn wishes ‘best bud’ Yug as they head for walk; fans call his son ‘emerging star’

In a career spanning over 30 years, Ajay Devgn has featured in several films with Phool Aur Kaante making him an overnight sensation. On the personal front, the star tied the knot with actress Kajol and later welcomed kids Yug and Nysa into their lives. As today, November 14, marks Children’s Day, the doting father expressed love for his ‘champ’ Yug. Take a look inside.

As Children’s Day celebrations take place on November 14, Ajay Devgn has wished his son Yug

Taking to his Instagram account this afternoon, the Golmaal Returns actor poured love on mini Ajay Devgn with an endearing post on the social media platform. He shared a picture with his ‘best bud’ wherein the father-son duo can be seen with their backs facing the camera as they head for a walk.

Giving it a lovable caption, the actor wrote, “No big parade, just a simple walk with my best bud. Happy Children's Day, champ!”

Take a look at Ajay Devgn’s post below!

Fans are in awe of Devgn’s loving post for his son

Devgn's fans expressed their joy in his heartwarming Instagram post wishing his son Yug on Children's Day.

While a fan called it “stunning”, another fan commented on the actor’s post, “Biggest fan”. Other comments on the actor’s post read, “Kaha ja rhe ho dono (Where are you both going?)”, and “Supper”.

Notably, several other fans also highlighted how Yug is matching his steps with his father in order to emerge as a future star. “Walking on dad's path by matching his legendary footsteps,” wrote a fan, while another mentioned, “Emerging star on right side of Ajay sir.”

Work front of Ajay Devgn

The actor commenced the Singham franchise in 2011 as his character Bajirao Singham created an overnight stir. Up next, he gearing up for its sequel, Singham Again, which will also star Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, and many more stars.

An exclusive report by Pinkvilla earlier also revealed that Devgn has Raid 2, Son Of Sardaar 2, and Dhamaal 4 in the pipeline.

