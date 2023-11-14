Children’s Day 2023: Alia Bhatt to Ranveer Singh, 10 rare childhood PICS of Bollywood celebs that’ll leave you surprised

It’s Children’s Day 2023, and social media is filled with posts of Netizens sharing their adorable childhood pictures, looking back at the good old days. In the past, a number of Bollywood celebrities have shared their endearing childhood pictures, leaving us in awe of how cute they looked. Children’s Day is just the right occasion to have a glance at celeb’s lovely childhood pictures.

Bollywood celebrities’ childhood pictures

While some celebrities are quickly recognizable in their childhood pictures, many others will leave you stumped with how much they have changed. Without further ado, here’s looking at some rare childhood pictures of our favorite Bollywood celebrities.

1. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt once shared her childhood picture on Instagram, and it is just too cute to handle. “Spread some love,” she wrote, while sharing a cute black and white picture that shows her smiling gently, with her hands folded together. Alia’s curly black hair, and her cute dimpled smile won over the Internet. Commenting on Alia’s picture, Hrithik wrote “too sweet”, while Zoya Akhtar commented, “her royal cuteness.”

2. Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh looks easily recognizable in this picture from his childhood. However, one thing about him has definitely changed drastically since then- his fashion sense! While little Ranveer is seen dressed in a full-sleeved white tee and denim jeans, his sartorial choices now are far from basic.

During the promotions of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ranveer recalled his childhood, and shared how he wasn’t good at mathematics. Revealing a funny story, he shared how he scored -10 on 100 in maths. “Zero on hundred se koi lower laaya hai? Main laaya hun. Jisko mila tha maths mein anda, Zero on hundred minus ten for talking, so minus ten on hundred,” he recalled.

3. Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor looks oh-so-adorable in this monochromatic childhood picture that was shared by his cousin and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on his birthday. Not much has changed since then, and Ranbir Kapoor looks equally as charming even now!

4. Salman Khan

Salman Khan’s childhood pictures are a rare find, so when Bhaijaan himself shared a picture of his younger self, fans were delighted! “Just a few years ago :)”, wrote Salman, while sharing this picture on social media. Salman is seen wearing a white t-shirt with jeans. Not just Salman, his brothers Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, and sister Alvira are also seen posing next to him. They look absolutely unrecognizable!

5. Shah Rukh Khan

King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan looks absolutely unrecognizable in this cute black-and-white childhood picture. As charming as he is today, Shah Rukh Khan was undoubtedly an even cuter kid! Shah Rukh was born in Delhi, and in a conversation with IANS, he once recalled his memory from the time he was in Delhi.

“Till the time I was in Delhi, the only memory I can recall is of roaming around like any other young chap with friends. In the evening, I would roam around the Evergreen Sweet House,” he said.

6. Ananya Panday

This is among the most unrecognizable Bollywood celebrity childhood pictures on this list! Baby Ananya Panday looks absolutely adorable, and her hairstyle definitely stands out. “I was clearly born ready for a hair commercial,” joked Ananya, while sharing this picture. Ananya’s mom Bhavana Pandey is also seen in the background in the picture.

7. Kartik Aaryan

It might be hard to believe, but this is indeed Kartik Aaryan’s childhood picture! The actor looks so cute in two ponytails, and has a hilarious expression on his face as his mom holds him in her arms. Kartik shared this lovely picture once on his mom’s birthday, and wrote, “Happy Birthday to my Fav Hairstylist Love you Mummy.”

8. Abhishek Bachchan

Going by this picture, Abhishek Bachchan seems to have been a shy child. He looks cute as a button in this childhood picture. His wide eyes, and shy smile are just too endearing.

9. Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani was an incredibly cute kid, and this picture is proof! While she is a baby in this picture, you can easily recognize her just be looking at her eyes. She is seen with a serious expression on her face, and Kiara jokingly captioned this picture, “When you realise it’s almost Monday.”

10. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif was equally as beautiful as a kid, as she is now! Katrina is seen smiling in this adorable picture, as she posed in front of a forest wallpaper. “I mean u gotta respect the earnest posing in front of the forest wallpaper,” she wrote while recalling her childhood memories.

How many of these Bollywood celebrities were you able to recognize? Let us know in the comments below!

