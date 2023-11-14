Children’s Day 2023: Kajol shares heart-warming posts for her ‘grown up’ tots; no, they are not Yug-Nysa

As today, November 14, is being celebrated as Children’s Day, several B-Town celebrities have taken to their social media accounts to wish their children on this day. Next in the line is actress Kajol, who also penned an endearing note for her ‘two babies’, along with a photograph. If you are thinking the babies are Nysa and Yug, then you are wrong. Read on to know who Kajol’s ‘two babies’ are.

Kajol wishes Happy Children’s Day to her big and grown up babies

Taking to her Instagram account on the morning of Children’s Day, Kajol penned a love-filled note for her babies along with a picture. Not Nysa and Yug, but it turned out to be her two adorable pet dogs. Sharing a picture wherein Kajol can be seen seated on her couch as she holds the duo in her arms, she also penned a note to wish them on the day.

“#happychildrensday day to my two babies.. who were this small exactly one year ago .. all of 2 kgs and struggling .. and now all big and grown up #dogsofinstagram #doggo,” wrote the Dilwale actress in the caption.

Here’s how fans reacted to Kajol’s Children’s Day post

After the star shared the photograph on social media earlier today, her fans flocked in the comment section to reveal their elation and shower love on the actress and her fur babies.

“Puppy love is the best love ever,” commented a fan, and another fan said, “My Love Kajol.” Other comments on Kajol’s post read, “O gosh look at these cutiiiies .... I need to hug them too”, “My goodness..I don’t know who’s cuter,” “Omgg cutestt”, and “Stunning.”

Work front of Kajol

The evergreen beauty of the 90's began her career with Bekhudi and proceeded to deliver several other entertaining gigs following her debut, some of which include Dilwale, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Fanaa, My Name Is Khan and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

An exclusive report by Pinkvilla earlier revealed that up next, she will be seen in Kriti Sanon’s Do Patti and the film will mark the duo’s reunion post an eight-year-long hiatus after starring in Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale together.

