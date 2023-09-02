'Chilla kyun raha hai?': Shahid Kapoor reprimands paparazzi while out with his family

The relationship between celebrities and paparazzi is complex and adversarial. Celebrities often feel that the paparazzi invade their privacy. Actor Shahid Kapoor, armed with a career spanning the past two decades enjoys immense fame and stardom. This is the reason why a lot of paparazzi are behind him all the time.

Shahid Kapoor gets upset with paparazzi

Recently, the Farzi actor was seen telling some paps "Tu chilla kyu raha hai?" (Why are you shouting?) as he was out with his wife Mira Rajput to attend a function. Kapoor told the paps, "Chilla kyu raha hai? Kya ho jayega? Main yehi khada hu na? Pagalon ki tarah kyu chilla raha hai?" (Why are you shouting? I'm here only. Then why are you shouting like a maniac?) He then told the guy to relax as he was around. "Jab main gaadi me chala jaunga na fir chillana." (After I leave in my car then you can shout). After that, he was seen slowly moving away from that location. Kapoor had donned a silver-colored suit and pants accompanied by a shade. Shahid and Mira were out to attend Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur’s son Ruhaan Kapoor and Manukriti Pahwa’s wedding celebration in Mumbai.

Check out the video.

Shahid Kapoor exits Anees Bazmee's project

Shahid was supposed to star in Anees Bazmee's comedy film reportedly titled Double Trouble where he was going to play dual roles. Rashmika Mandanna was signed to star opposite him. However, recently the actor parted ways from the project over creative differences. “Shahid Kapoor, and Anees Bazmee have amicably decided to part ways on this comic caper,” a source said.

He will next start shooting for Roshan Andrews-directed drama Koi Shaq which is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios. The film will go on floors in September this year and it will release sometime in 2024. Apart from this, Shahid is also paired opposite Kriti Sanon to star in an untitled romantic film to be produced by Dinesh Vijan. The film is slated to release in December. Shahid was last seen in Raj and DK's crime drama web series Farzi which was well received.

