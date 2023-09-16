‘Chilling with the King Khan’: Jawan’s Sunil Grover drops fun pic with Shah Rukh Khan; Harbhajan Singh reacts

The action-thriller movie Jawan, which is still ruling multiplexes despite being released on September 7, is leading the worldwide box office collections. Directed by Atlee Kumar and headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, the movie also boasts an impressive star cast that includes Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt, and many more. Actor and comedian Sunil Grover was also an eminent part of the film. A while back, Grover shared a new pic with SRK on his social media.

Sunil Grover drops fun pic with Shah Rukh Khan

Probably for the first time in his career, comedian and actor Sunil Grover got to work with the Badshah of Bollywood. Hence, his excitement was on an all-time high. Recently, the star cast of the blockbuster hit film came together for the post-release success meet of the movie, held in Mumbai. Sunil Grover and Shah Rukh Khan were also seen dancing and having a gala time at the event. However, before making it to the stage, the Jawan co-stars took a picture together. Taking to Instagram, Grover shared the picture in which they were seen having a fun banter. While he pointed at SRK, the megastar gave an intense look at the camera with his finger pointing at Grover like a gun, in the pic. The comedian was in awe and evidently in disbelief that he took a picture with SRK. Sharing the picture, Sunil wrote, “Can I say ‘chilling with the King khan’ for this picture’.” (sic)

Take a look at the picture:

Harbhajan Singh reacted to the picture

Retired cricketer and cricket commentator Harbhajan Singh showered love on the pic. Reacting to it, he wrote, “Two top actors”. He also posted another comment that read, “And my favourites.”

Take a look:

Sanya Malhotra reacts to working with Shah Rukh Khan

Just like Grover, many other actors also got the golden opportunity to share screen time with the King Khan of Bollywood. Actress Sanya Malhotra, who played the role of Dr. Eeram in the film called it a dream come true. She said, “I can’t believe it still. It was amazing and I hope and pray that I get to work with him again because I got to learn so much from him and just being around him. It was such a surreal experience for me as an actor.”

