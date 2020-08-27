From Chintu Ka Birthday to Mee Raqsam; Welcome to ZEE5 where real stories and dreams take center stage

ZEE5 is brimming with heartwarming, meaningful stories like Chintu Ka Birthday, Mee Raqsam, Abhay, Omerta and more. Check out some of the best picks from the popular streaming platform below.

ZEE5 has been a true king in providing us entertainment as well as a distraction from the real-life woes. We can sit back home, relax with a bowl of popcorn and still be entertained thanks to the fulfilling content that leaves us satisfied. There's still that blockbuster feeling one imbibes when watching the diverse content available on the popular streaming platform.

If you dive deep into the content provided by ZEE5, in terms of their movies and web series collection, what we get is heartwarming, meaningful stories that don't just entertain but also educate. Whether it be real-life stories like Omerta or celebrating friendship like Yaara, these projects are truly gripping. We have the unbreakable bond between a parent and their child with films like Pareeksha and Mee Raqsam while web series like Abhay leaves us hooked with how crisp the writing is.

Let's take a look at these ZEE5 heartwarming and meaningful stories which take the centre stage:

No limitations to parents and kids' determination:

The relationship between a parent and child truly has no limitations and can be seen in Chintu Ka Birthday which is as heartbreaking as its hopeful. The storyline centers on a family stuck in Iraq and trying to celebrate six-year-old Chintu's birthday. Chintu Ka Birthday stars Vinay Pathak, Tillotama Shome and Vendant Chibber in lead roles. Then we have Pareeksha, which is based on the real-life story of IPS officer Abhayanand; as a rickshaw driver whose dream is for his son to get the highest education possible. Pareeksha stars Adil Hussain, Priyanka Bose, Sanjay Suri and Shubham Jha in lead roles. Similarly, Mee Raqsam is a heartfelt ode to Shabana Azmi and Baba Azmi's late father and is an endearing tale of a Muslim dad who rebels against his community to fulfil his teenage daughter's wish of learning Bharatnatyam. Mee Raqsam stars Naseeruddin Shah, Aditi Subedi and Danish Hussain in lead roles. To get you more excited for next month, ZEE5 brings us Atkan Chatkan which is the perfect example of what a kid's determination can achieve as it centers on a 12-year-old tea delivery boy Guddu who aspires to be a musician. Guddu then forms a band and takes part in a big music competition to fulfil his aspirations. AR Rahman's protege Lydian Nadhaswaram, Sachin Chaudhary, Yash Rane and Tamanna Dipak play the leads in Atkan Chatkan, which releases on ZEE5 on September 5.

Inspired by real-life stories:

While we love fiction, it's the real-life stories that stamp the final imprint. On one hand, we have Omerta which is directed by extraordinaire Hansal Mehta and stars Rajkummar Rao as terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh. Omerta's storyline takes place from when Sheikh was arrested for the 1994 kidnappings of foreigners in India as well as the plotting of Wall Street journalist Daniel Pearl's murder. On the other hand, we have crime thriller Abhay which stars Kunal Kemmu as Officer Abhay. The streaming platform recently released the second season. If you love detective shows then Abhay is just the series to watch as we see the intelligent investigative officer solving crimes by thinking from a criminal's point of view. What's special about each case is that they'be been inspired by true stories.

Celebrating friendship:

Yaara is a remake of the 2011 French film A Gang Story as this Tigmanshu Dhulia directorial is an entertaining ride following four friends aka the Chokdi gang and their operations across the India-Nepal border. Yaara stars Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma and Kenny Basumatary in lead roles and you'll especially love the unbreakable bond shared between these four men.

The innocence of love:

Celebrating love for all its glory, we have Bamfaad, which is a romantic action film that traces the love story between Nasir and Neelan in Allahbad who go through various trials and tribulations to be together. Bamfaad stars Aditya Rawal and Shalini Pandey in lead roles.

Dreams have no limitations:

Ghoomketu puts dreams on the spotlight as an aspiring writer from a small town flees to Mumbai to achieve his goals. Ghoomketu stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role while there are cameo appearances by Amitabh Bachchan and Ranveer Singh as well.

So, what are you waiting for? Binge away and get reacquainted with stories that have something to talk about!

