'Chipka hua hai': Ranbir Kapoor in total disbelief, touches fan's tattoo on the wrist; Video

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the topmost actors of BTown currently. The actor who has been away from the silver screen for quite a long time now has a lot of exciting projects lined up for his fans. RK has been making quick trips to and fro Mumbai as he is busy with his shooting schedule. Well, the Tamasha actor was papped at the airport and as always all the paps surrounded him as they did not want to miss a chance to click him. This time too the same thing happened but one thing that caught our attention was Ranbir’s reaction to a fan getting a tattoo especially made for him.

In the video, we can see Ranbir Kapoor seated in his car when the paps ask him to roll down the window. The moment RK rolls down the window, a fan comes ahead till his car door and he flaunts his tattoo. The fan has got ‘awara’ written on his wrist that RK carefully observes. In fact, Ranbir even touches his fan’s wrist in disbelief and says ‘chipka hua hai’ (Its stuck). The word ‘awara’ holds importance in Ranbir’s life as it was the title of one of his grandfather Raj Kapoor's most famous films.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about his films, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Yash Raj Films periodic drama Shamshera alongside Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. He is also shooting for Luv Ranjan’s rom-com opposite Shraddha Kapoor. But, fans are eagerly waiting to see him sharing the screen space with his real-life girlfriend Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra.

