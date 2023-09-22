'Chipkaliya toh nahi dekhi...': Shah Rukh Khan reacts when asked if there are lizards in Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan delivered one of this year's biggest hits with Pathaan. After that, he came up with Jawan which turned out to be another massive hit. As the superstar is basking in its success, King Khan recently took to Twitter to conduct his famous Ask SRK session where is talks heart to heart with many of his fans.

Shah Rukh Khan unveils whether there are lizards in Mannat

Today, on September 22nd, a user asked Shah Rukh "Mannat me chipkaliya aati hai kya ? #AskSRK 7". In response, the superstar revealed that there are butterflies at Mannat. He wrote, "Chipkaliya toh nahi dekhi Titliyaan bahut aati hain….very beautiful ones the kids love seeing them on the flowers"

A fan asks SRK hello from Mannat

During the session, a fan of King Khan shared a picture of himself posing right in front of SRK's residence, Mannat. He wrote, "@iamsrk I’m at Mannat right now, can I get a hello from you? Or atleast a reply on twitter #AskSRK." In response, Shah Rukh tweeted: "Yaar main Mannat mein nahi hoon kaam par laga hua hoon. Just check all good there na??! Ha ha #Jawan."

Before starting the session, the superstar shared a breezy message with his fans on Twitter. "It’s Friday evening….and I am all alone….thought will spend a few minutes with you all. Then #Jawan dekhne jaana hai…ha ha. #AskSRK for a bit are you all Readyyyy.!!", he wrote.

About Jawan

Jawan is directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner. It stars SRK, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance). Jawan hit the theatres on September 7 and received the biggest opening for any Bollywood film in history. It has turned out to be a huge critical and commercial success. After this film, SRK will appear in Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama Dunki with Taapsee Pannu. The film will be released during Christmas week in December this year.

