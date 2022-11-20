Chiranjeevi, Anil Kapoor dancing at 1980 reunion party is GOLD, Anupam Kher shares unseen videos
Anupam Kher was recently seen reuniting with his old friends and colleagues. It was all about nostalgia as it saw many of the 1980s actors coming together.
Veteran actor Anupam Kher is currently enjoying the praise and appreciation that is coming his way for his performance in Uunchai. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Parineeti Chopra in key roles. After giving a solid performance in The Kashmir Files, the audience is mighty impressed by his work in Uunchai. Meanwhile, Anupam Kher was recently seen reuniting with his old friends and colleagues. The reunion was all about nostalgia as it saw many of the 1980s actors like Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Chiranjeevi, Madhoo, Meenakshi Seshadri and others.
Anupam Kher shares unseen dance videos
On Sunday, Anupam Kher took to Instagram and dropped an inside video from the party. The video also featured pictures of them. Kher was seen posing with Chiranjeevi while Anil and Jackie came together for a picture-perfect frame. Not only that, but our favourite 80s actors were also seen shaking a leg to some old songs. He used the song Hum Bane Tum Bane in the backdrop.
The text on the video read, "Class of 80s 12-11-2022." Along with the video, Anupam penned a long heartwarming note. The note read, ""We age not by years, but by our stories!” It was the most amazing, and joyous experience to meet class actors and actresses of 80s at a reunion in Mumbai a week back. Unbelievably explosive talent under one roof! Wah! Maza aa gaya! Spot your favourite in this priceless video! #ClassOf80s #Actors #Gold #Talent." Have a look:
Fans were overjoyed to see them coming together and having a blast at the reunion. They were all hearts. A fan commented on Kher's video, "GOLDEN CELEBRITIES". Another fan wrote, "Very nice 80s mein chale Gaye woh bhi ek daur tha ye bhi ek daur hain sir post some more videos would like to watch them all once again."
Other celebs included Khushboo, Shobana, Revathy, Raj Babbar, Ramya Krishnan, Poonam Dhillon, Sarathkumar, Bhagyaraj, Padmini Kolhapure, Shakti Kapoor and Suhasini Maniratnam.
Reportedly, the 10th annual '80s actors reunion was last held in 2019. It was hosted by Chiranjeevi at his Hyderabad home.
