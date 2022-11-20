Chiranjeevi, Anil Kapoor dancing at 1980 reunion party is GOLD, Anupam Kher shares unseen videos

Veteran actor Anupam Kher is currently enjoying the praise and appreciation that is coming his way for his performance in Uunchai. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Parineeti Chopra in key roles. After giving a solid performance in The Kashmir Files, the audience is mighty impressed by his work in Uunchai. Meanwhile, Anupam Kher was recently seen reuniting with his old friends and colleagues. The reunion was all about nostalgia as it saw many of the 1980s actors like Anil Kapoor , Jackie Shroff, Chiranjeevi, Madhoo, Meenakshi Seshadri and others.

On Sunday, Anupam Kher took to Instagram and dropped an inside video from the party. The video also featured pictures of them. Kher was seen posing with Chiranjeevi while Anil and Jackie came together for a picture-perfect frame. Not only that, but our favourite 80s actors were also seen shaking a leg to some old songs. He used the song Hum Bane Tum Bane in the backdrop.



The text on the video read, "Class of 80s 12-11-2022." Along with the video, Anupam penned a long heartwarming note. The note read, ""We age not by years, but by our stories!” It was the most amazing, and joyous experience to meet class actors and actresses of 80s at a reunion in Mumbai a week back. Unbelievably explosive talent under one roof! Wah! Maza aa gaya! Spot your favourite in this priceless video! #ClassOf80s #Actors #Gold #Talent." Have a look: