Chithha screening PICS: Siddharth arrives with GF Aditi Rao Hydari; Rajkummar Rao, Farah Khan and others join

Chithha, the Tamil crime thriller that features Siddharth in the titular role, has earned immense love from both the audiences and critics. The acclaimed movie, which is helmed by SU Arun Kumar, is now gearing up for its Hindi release. Ahead of the release, the makers of Chithha held a grand screening event for the movie in Mumbai on October 23, Monday, on the occasion of Maha Navami.

Siddharth, the leading man of the crime thriller arrived at the screening with his girlfriend, popular actress Aditi Rao Hydari. Several renowned celebs of the Hindi film industry, including National award-winner Rajkummar Rao, hitmaker Farah Khan, and many others were seen arriving at the screening of Chithha, on Monday night.

Siddharth poses with GF Aditi Rao Hydari at Chithha screening

The popular pan-Indian actor, who has always been a part of meaningful cinema, attended the Mumbai screening of his latest outing Chithha with his girlfriend, Aditi Rao Hydari. Siddharth opted for a casual white and blue printed shirt, which he teamed up with a pair of denim trousers and black shoes, for the night.

The Heeramandi actress, on the other hand, looked beautiful as always in a black high-neck top and a pair of wide-leg denim trousers. Aditi Rao Hydari completed her look with simple make-up, a free hairdo, and a crossbody bag.

Have a look at Siddarth and Aditi Rao Hydari's video and picture, below:

Rajkummar Rao, Farah Khan, and others join

National award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao, celebrated filmmaker Farah Khan, and several other popular celebs of Bollywood including Dia Mirza, Sonali Bendre, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, writer Niranjan Iyengar, and many others were also spotted at the screening event of Chithha, on Monday night.

Rajkummar Rao looked dapper as always in a white oversized t-shirt, and a pair of black trousers, as he attended the screening of Chithha. The actor completed his look with a pair of statement eyeglasses and beige sandals. Farah Khan opted for a denim co-ord set, while Dia Mirza looked radiant as always in a white puff-sleeved dress. Sonakshi and Zaheer twinned in white, while Sonali Bendre looked pretty in a blue and green kurta set.

Have a look at the pictures below:

ALSO READ: Bollywood Newswrap, Oct 23: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam out, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s KWK 8 promo wins internet and more