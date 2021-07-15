  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Chitrangda looks elegant in off white sari; Don't miss out her stunning PICS

Actress Chitrangda took to social media on Thursday and posted stunning pictures dressed in an off-white sari for a virtual event.
8863 reads Mumbai
News
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actress Chitrangda took to social media on Thursday and posted stunning pictures dressed in an off-white sari for a virtual event.

"Beautiful and elegant vibes. For a virtual event," the actress wrote on her Instagram page.

In the pictures posted, the actress pairs a ruffled sari with a lace blouse, turquoise earrings, and tied-up hair.

Chitrangda was last seen in the 2018 release, "Bazaar" in 2018. She did a cameo in "Ghoomketu" last year.

Her upcoming film is "Bob Biswas" opposite Abhishek Bachchan. The film is a spin-off to the 2012 thriller "Kahaani", and directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh. It is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @chitrangda

Also Read: PICS: Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar opt for a comfy and sporty look as they return from their honeymoon

Credits :IANSPic Credit: Chitrangda/ Instagram

You may like these
Adivi Sesh sends birthday wishes to Sandeep Unnikrishnan's mother 'Honored to play your son in Major'
India's Next Digital Superstar
Sara Ali Khan enjoys the ‘Golden Hour’ and says ‘Girl just wanna have Sun’; See Photo
Sussanne Khan looks stunning in her latest pics but Hrithik Roshan's comment steals the show
Disha Patani digs out rare then and now PHOTOS with brother as she sends him a lovely birthday wish
Adipurush: Different take on Ramayan to Saif & Prabhas’ transformation; 5 things to know about Om Raut’s film
close