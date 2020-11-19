  1. Home
Chitrangda on losing modelling assignments due to her colour: Know the feeling of living with dusky complexion

Chitrangda Singh, who will be seen in Bob Biswas, has opened up on how she had to lose out on modelling assignments because she has a dusky complexion.
Chitrangda Singh is one of the most stunning actresses in Bollywood and a perfect example of ‘age is just a number’. The 44 year old actress has been defying age in every sense and never left a chance to make the leading actresses a run for their money. Needless to say, her stunning looks, panache and impeccable acting skills have garnered her massive fan following across the world. But did you know, Chitrangda faced racism during her initial days and had to lose out on certain modelling assignments due to her skin colour.

The actress made the revelation during her recent interview with Bombay Times. In the interview, Chitrangda stated that she does know the feeling of living a life as a girl with dusky complexion.  She asserted that she has been through biases at several points in life as a vast section of the society in India has an obsession with fair skin. However, the Desi Boyz actress also emphasised that it is important to feel beautiful in one’s own skin.

Recalling her initial days in the industry, Chitrangda said,“I did lose out on modelling assignments. In fact, when I lost out on one ad in the initial days of my career, I was specifically told the reason as it had come down to selecting between two people for the part. Luckily, the audition that I did for a product was seen by Gulzar saab, who got me on board for his music video. I realised that not everybody goes out looking for white-skinned people here.”

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Chitrangda will be next seen in Abhishek Bachchan starrer Bob Biswas. The actress was all praises for junior Bachchan and called him a walking encyclopedia. “It is so much fun working with him,’” she added.

Anonymous 17 minutes ago

She is absolutely gorgeous. Her and Nimrat Kaur are true representatives of Indian beauty.

