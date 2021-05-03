Chitrangda Singh reveals she loves to play with her pet dog amid lockdown; Calls it ‘Pastimes buster’

Chitrangda Singh shares her way of spending lockdown. The actress shared a video on Instagram.

Amid the extended lockdown in Maharashtra, people are forced to stay inside and be safe. Celebrities are also staying inside and spreading the awareness of the safety protocols among the masses. As the lockdown is giving ample time to the celebrities to focus on themselves and indulge in activities, actress Chitrangda Singh is spending her days doing her favourite activity. The actress has shared a video on her Instagram handle and showed how she is spending her days and calls it stress buster.

Sharing it on feed, she captioned it as ‘Lockdown pastimes with buster.’ In the video, she is seen playing with her dog. She has hidden his favourite food in a carton and he is trying to find it. The actress is enjoying her time relaxing. Fans are also dropping comments on it. Other fans have also commented on her home and called it beautiful. The actress is seen wearing a white crop top and black pants. She has kept her hair tied in a messy bun.

Take a look at the screenshot here:

Chitrangda Singh was last seen in Ghoomketu which was released in 2020. She will be next seen in Bob Biswas with Abhishek Bachchan. The actor will be playing the titular role. Saswata Chatterjee had played Bob in the Vidya Balan starrer 2012 film. The film is a spin off. The major portion of the film was shot in Kolkata.

Credits :Chitrangda Singh Instagram

