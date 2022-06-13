Chocolate cake, flowers, food: Disha Patani lets fans inside her 30th birthday celebrations in Barcelona; PICS

Disha Patani is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. Ever since she made her debut in the film industry, the actress has earned a spot in the hearts of Bollywood fans. She is celebrating her 30th birthday today (June 13), and on this special day, she has been receiving birthday wishes on her social media. The actress is celebrating her birthday in Barcelona, Spain. A few days ago, Patani jetted off for a holiday, and since then, she has been sharing pictures and videos from the picturesque location on her Instagram stories.

Now, the actress took to her social media handle and shared a sneak peek into her 30th birthday celebrations. In the first photo, Disha shared a selfie of herself flaunting her smile as she held a pink rose in her hand. In the second photo, the actress shares a picture of a bouquet of pink & white flowers, and the last one featured a chocolate pastry with a candle on it.

Check it out:

On the work front, recently, Disha joined the cast of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's movie Project K. The film is a pan-Indian movie and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

Apart from this, she is currently awaiting the release of Ek Villain Returns, which happens to be the sequel to the 2014 release. It will feature John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria in the lead. It is scheduled to release on July 29. This marks her second collaboration with the director Mohit Suri after Malang. Next, she also has Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna, which will hit the cinemas on 11 November 2022.

