Chocolate Day: Deepika Padukone to Janhvi Kapoor, 5 actresses' chocolaty eyes that will make you fall in love

‘A person’s eyes are a gateway to her soul’. Well, if we go by that definition, a lot of our dear Bollywood babes must have the sweetest, most chocolaty personality - Be it chocolaty brown eyes, hazel brown ones or dark brown ones, our dear celebs have it all. This Chocolate Day 2022, we thought of celebrating our gorgeous actresses and their beautiful souls (read:eyes). Yes, it is time to stop asking ‘Melody Itni chocolaty kyu hai’ and start asking ‘Aapki ankhein itni chocolaty kyu hai?’

Oh, and here’s a piece of advice for reading this piece - blast ‘Ankhon Mein Teri’ or ‘Tere Mast Mast Do Nain’ on full volume on your phone for the best effects! So here we present to you, from Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, five actresses whose gorgeous eyes will make you fall in love with them!

Deepika Padukone

Deepika’s hazel brown eyes are ones that leave you mesmerised with her ethereal beauty. Combine it with her stunning dimpled smile, and you get an absolutely perfect human being! Catch Deepika casting her spell in her next venture, Gehraiyaan, slated to release on February 11.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Okay, Priyanka’s gorgeous brown eyes is one of her best features - fight us on it! She is one of the reigning queens of Bollywood - and Hollywood and for all good reason. Speaking of good things, Priyanka and her husband Nick recently welcomed their first baby into the world.

Janhvi Kapoor

It is only fair that Sridevi’s daughter, Janhvi Kapoor has the same soothing features and beautiful dark brown eyes. Janhvi Kapoor is one of the rising stars of Bollywood and is on her way to reach the stars.

Sara Ali Khan

The word bubbly takes human form in Sara Ali Khan. Sara is absolutely stunning - courtesy the amazing genes. Her brown eyes suit her personality in the best way possible and the sparkle in her eyes is hard to miss when she cracks her ‘knock knock’ jokes.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza bagged the title of Miss Asia Pacific International in 2000 and her beautiful big brown eyes were a major topic of buzz at the time. Stare at her eyes for more than a minute and its a given that you will drown in those gorgeous pools of brown!

Okay, let’s end this chocolatey thread with cheesy ending - Eye love you!

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone: 6 Celeb approved ways to beat the heat in white distressed jeans