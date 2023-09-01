Choona: Jimmy Shergill's heist comedy series gets new release date; Deets inside

Jimmy Shergill and Arshad Warsi are two of the most interesting names in Bollywood. Both of them started out in the 1990s and have since acted in some of the most acclaimed films of the past two decades. The two are now working together for the second time (first in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S) in the heist comedy-drama series Choona.

Jimmy Shergill-Arshad Warsi's show gets a release date

Choona will premiere on Netflix on September 29th. The show was earlier supposed to be released on August 3 but was postponed for some reason. It has been written and directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra and produced by Flying Saucer. Apart from Shergill and Warsi, the show also stars Aashim Gulati, Vikram Kochhar, Chandan Roy, Namit Das, Gyanendra Tripathi, Atul Srivastava, Monika Panwar and Niharika Lyra Dutt in pivotal roles. Choona follows the story of a bunch of underdogs who try to settle their score with a powerful politician named Shukla Ji. In the release date announcement video, we get a glimpse of all these characters who are against Shukla Ji. Choona was first announced in 2021.

Arshad Warsi thought his career would end after Munna Bhai

Recently, Arshad was asked about how he ended up doing Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. He said, "I knew yeh film karne ke baad, meri zindagi barbaad hai. Mujhe laga hogaya, this is the last film I’ll do. It was the role of a goon. Forget that, Makarand Deshpande said no to the film. He didn’t want to do that, it was that bad." However, he agreed to do the film because he liked Rajkumar Hirani as a person and as a filmmaker.

Arshad Warsi and Jimmy Shergill on the work front

Arshad was last seen in the 2022 action masala film Bachchan Pandey which stars Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon in the lead. It met with mostly mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office. On OTT, he was seen in the second season of the mystery thriller Asur and in the romantic anthology film Modern Love: Mumbai. Jimmy, on the other hand, was last seen in Aazam and Operation Mayfair. He will be next seen in a project titled Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.

